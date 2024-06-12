DIG Larkana orders passed for tighten security arrangements.

In view of the increasing rush of buyers in the Larkana shopping malls, DIG issued orders on Wednesday to tighten the security arrangements in the five districts of Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore Kandhkot

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) In view of the increasing rush of buyers in the Larkana shopping malls, DIG issued orders on Wednesday to tighten the security arrangements in the five districts of Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore Kandhkot.

DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab has said that in view of the increasing rush of consumer in the shopping malls, the security of the malls should be inspected at different times by improving the flow of traffic, including the installation of police pickets on the coming and going routes, so that there is no untoward incident.