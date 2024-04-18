DIG Larkana Range Nasir Aftab Visits Kacha Area
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2024 | 08:28 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) DIG Larkana range Nasir Aftab Thursday paid a surprise visit to the police outposts in slum (Kacha) areas of Shikarpure district,including highways, internal and external roads.
He directed the police officers and personnel on duty to ensure law and order in the areas.
During the visit, he appreciated the policemen for doing good duty and awarded them with awards.
