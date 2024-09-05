DIG Larkana Says Overall Law, Order Situation Improved
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2024 | 05:30 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police Larkana (DIG) Larkana Nasir Aftab met with the petitioners, citizens and villagers who brought various problems in his office on Thursday. He found out the problems from them and resolved them in a timely manner.
He sent some complaints to ASP Larkana Javed Soomar Memon to resolve the public matter as soon as possible and others inquiries were sent to the concerned SSPs Larkana range.
On this occasion, DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab said that the overall law and order situation is better in all the five districts of Larkana Range, Larkana, Qamber Shahdadkot, Shikarpur, Jacobabad and Kashmore Kandhkot, and police and rangers are fighting bandits in the slum areas.
An intelligence-based operation is underway in which several hostages have been recovered and the bandits have been killed and arrested.
He said that the joint operation of police and Rangers in Kuchi area will continue till the end of bandits and law and order will be destroyed with iron hands.
