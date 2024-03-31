Open Menu

DIG Larkana Takes Notice Firing On Three Police Jawans

Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 09:00 PM

DIG Larkana takes notice firing on three police Jawans

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab took notice of the incident of injured of three police Jawans Muhammad Yusuf, Waheed Ali and Jinsar Ali on Sunday.

According to report in the exchange of firing near turn of Naparkot police station in Shajra area of Shakirpure with the docoits, got three police persons injured.

DIG Larkana range communicated with SPP Shakirpure district and ordered to deploy more police personnel and APC Chain vans in surrounding area to go after the escaped bandits.

DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab has said that the accused involved in injuring the police personnel should be brought to justice by using all means.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Police Exchange APC Police Station Larkana Nasir Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024

12 hours ago
 Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables

23 hours ago
 Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJ ..

Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah

23 hours ago
 Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta

23 hours ago
 PO arrested after intensive Police raids

PO arrested after intensive Police raids

23 hours ago
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan

23 hours ago
 National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place ..

National Women's One-Day Tournament to take place in Faisalabad

23 hours ago
 PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to add ..

PTI rejects formation of inquiry commission to address IHC judges’ concerns

23 hours ago
 Excise department launches special call centre

Excise department launches special call centre

23 hours ago
 LUMS organises discussion on literary contribution ..

LUMS organises discussion on literary contributions of Dr. Khalid Jawed

23 hours ago
 Timely completion of Police Department development ..

Timely completion of Police Department development schemes top priority: IGP

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan