DIG Larkana Takes Notice Firing On Three Police Jawans
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab took notice of the incident of injured of three police Jawans Muhammad Yusuf, Waheed Ali and Jinsar Ali on Sunday.
According to report in the exchange of firing near turn of Naparkot police station in Shajra area of Shakirpure with the docoits, got three police persons injured.
DIG Larkana range communicated with SPP Shakirpure district and ordered to deploy more police personnel and APC Chain vans in surrounding area to go after the escaped bandits.
DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab has said that the accused involved in injuring the police personnel should be brought to justice by using all means.
