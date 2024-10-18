DIG Larkana Takes Notice Of Two Persons' Abduction From Shikarpur District
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 18, 2024 | 07:11 PM
Deputy Inspector General of Police Nasir Aftab has taken serious notice of the kidnap case of two persons on Friday including a doctor from Shikarpur District Gahaja Police Station and ordered the arrest of the accused
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police Nasir Aftab has taken serious notice of the kidnap case of two persons on Friday including a doctor from Shikarpur District Gahaja Police Station and ordered the arrest of the accused.
In this regard DIG Larkana Nasir Aftab has contacted SSP Shikarpur Shahzeb Chachar after taking serious note of the matter of Dr Hafizullah Panhwar and his nephew Ali Gul Panhwar who were abducted from Gaheja police station of Shikarpur district.
DIG Larkana has instructed SSP Shikarpur to speedy recover of the kidnapped Dr. Hafizullah Panhwar and Ali Gul Panhwar and bring the accused involved in the kidnapping to justice.
He said that no one will be allowed to take the law into their hands, such elements will be dealt with iron hands.
