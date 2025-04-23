DIG Larkana Visits Ziauddin Hospital, Meets Injured Police Officers
Faizan Hashmi Published April 23, 2025 | 04:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Larkana,Nasir Aftab visited Ziauddin Hospital Sukkur and met with brave police personnel injured during duty,
DIG Larkana, Nasir Aftab, presented flower bouquets to the injured officers and prayed for their swift recovery.
DIGP Larkana discussed the treatment of the injured officers and other police personnel admitted to the hospital panel with doctors.
DIGP Larkana stated, "The sacrifices made by police officers and personnel to protect the lives and property of the public will never be forgotten. The police department takes immense pride in its brave jawans."
District Kashmore Kandhkot, Police Station Kashmore SHO Inspector Ziyad Ali Noonari,Courageous officers Shah Ghazi Domki, Asadullah Solangi, Irshad Marhatta, Khan Muhammad Jakharani, and Abdul Wahab Jakharani was also present.
