DIG lauds performance of police guides

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy-Inspector General of Police (Operations), Islamabad, Afzaal Ahmed Kausar Wednesday lauded the performance of police guides, deployed at police stations to properly guide the visitors in resolving their complaints.

A ceremony was held at DIG office for awarding commendation certificates to the police guides that performed well in facilitating public.

Eight police guides were selected from different police stations.

Speaking at the ceremony, the DIG said the Federal capital police was making all-out efforts to facilitate the citizens as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, the initiative is bridging the gap between police and public, besides improving professional policing.

"When police guides and front desk officials will deliver, the citizens will feel secure and eventually help to generate a positive image in public," he remarked.