UrduPoint.com

DIG Lauds Performance Of Police Guides

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 06:54 PM

DIG lauds performance of police guides

Deputy-Inspector General of Police (Operations), Islamabad, Afzaal Ahmed Kausar Wednesday lauded the performance of police guides, deployed at police stations to properly guide the visitors in resolving their complaints

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy-Inspector General of Police (Operations), Islamabad, Afzaal Ahmed Kausar Wednesday lauded the performance of police guides, deployed at police stations to properly guide the visitors in resolving their complaints.

A ceremony was held at DIG office for awarding commendation certificates to the police guides that performed well in facilitating public.

Eight police guides were selected from different police stations.

Speaking at the ceremony, the DIG said the Federal capital police was making all-out efforts to facilitate the citizens as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, the initiative is bridging the gap between police and public, besides improving professional policing.

"When police guides and front desk officials will deliver, the citizens will feel secure and eventually help to generate a positive image in public," he remarked.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Police Guide From

Recent Stories

Analysis: Sharjah International Book Fair, 40 year ..

Analysis: Sharjah International Book Fair, 40 years of creativity

14 minutes ago
 LDA auctions 6 plots for Rs 38.3 million

LDA auctions 6 plots for Rs 38.3 million

44 seconds ago
 CM to chair cabinet committee meeting tomorrow

CM to chair cabinet committee meeting tomorrow

46 seconds ago
 Sri Lanka 'shattered' after 250 days in bubble, sa ..

Sri Lanka 'shattered' after 250 days in bubble, says coach

47 seconds ago
 Preservation work on oldest Kafir Kot Hindu temple ..

Preservation work on oldest Kafir Kot Hindu temples starts

4 minutes ago
 Lavrov Unable to Take Part in Potential Normandy 4 ..

Lavrov Unable to Take Part in Potential Normandy 4 Meeting in Near Future - Mosc ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.