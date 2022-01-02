DIG listens complaints of citizens during Khuli Kacheri

ISLAMABAD, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :On the special instructions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus, DIG Awais Ahmed Khan on Saturday held a special "open court' and listen to the issues of policemen and citizens.

During interaction with aggrieved citizens at Police Station Noon, the DIG assured them of the earliest provision of justice. He said that the registration of FIR was a major issue until now is reported which, he added, is being addressed on a priority basis.

The DIG informed the citizens that special directions have been issued to each relevant official at all Police Stations of Islamabad that to facilitate maximum to the masses as, he said, to protect the rights of the people was one of the priorities of Islamabad police.

He also recalled that IG Islamabad also appointed some additional police personnel at each police station to cope with the crimes.

He asked the citizens for their due cooperation in such an effort of the police.

During his address, he further said that all complainants at this Kacheri have behaved in a respectful manner and their trust in the police department to be won through resolving their issues.

He said that interaction with people also ensures accountability of the policemen and they should address public complaints on merit by considering them their own issues.

He said that a positive image of policemen should be ensured before them through an unbiased approach towards anyone.

The IGP hoped that interaction during `open kutcheries' would help to promote friendly policing. Such interactions with citizens are aimed to promote community policing, resolve the issues of people at their doorsteps on merit.