DIG Loralai Division vows to eradicate crime and rebuild public trust

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Loralai Range, Junaid Ahmed Sheikh, reaffirmed the police department’s unwavering commitment to combating crime, safeguarding citizens, and upholding law and order.

Addressing recent concerns, he acknowledged that the integrity of the force has been undermined by a handful of corrupt individuals and pledged swift action to restore public confidence, said a news release received here.

“The police exist to protect lives and property and preserve peace in society,” DIG Sheikh added. “Any officer found guilty of corruption or misconduct will face strict disciplinary measures.”

DIG Junaid Ahmed Sheikh revealed that multiple officers within the Loralai Range have been suspended over allegations of corruption, negligence, and incompetence. Formal departmental inquiries are underway. These measures, he said, are part of a broader initiative to transform the police into a transparent, efficient, and citizen-friendly institution.

In recognition of exemplary service, the Station House Officer (SHO) of Ashraf Shaheed Police Station received a certificate of appreciation.

The DIG issued firm directives to all personnel: involvement in illegal activities will result in the harshest legal and departmental consequences, without exception.

He emphasized that SHOs will be held accountable for crimes such as drug trafficking occurring within their jurisdictions.

“Our duty is to confront social evils and apprehend criminals without fear or favor,” he said. “Every citizen seeking justice must be treated with dignity, and their complaints addressed promptly.”

Junaid Ahmed Sheikh further stressed that investigations must be impartial and justice-driven, warning that any mistreatment of citizens by officers would not be tolerated.

Calling for unbiased handling of public complaints, DIG Sheikh reminded officers that public trust is the true strength of the police. He assured citizens that his office remains open at all times for service and redressal.

Junaid Ahmed Sheikh directed all Superintendents of Police (SPs) across the Loralai Range to intensify monitoring and inspections of police stations. Any evidence of abuse of power, bribery, or corruption must be met with immediate action.

“Cleansing the department of corruption is not just a priority—it’s a necessity,” DIG Sheikh concluded. “We must rebuild a foundation of mutual trust between the police and the public.”