DIG Maqsood Ahmed Visits CSS Corner At Frere Hall

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 06:20 PM

DIG Maqsood Ahmed visits CSS Corner at Frere Hall

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The students of CSS Corner at Frere Hall Karachi held a reception for their faculty, at Frere Hall library, with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed as the chief guest.

Addressing the students and faculty, DIG Maqsood Ahmed congratulated them on this novel and unique project for the civil services aspirants, said a statement.

The DIG Maqsood Ahmed offered his personal and institutional support for the project and encouraged the aspirants to work hard and focus on studies.

It is pertinent to mention here that its the only such facility all over Pakistan where the faculty is providing free education on voluntary basis.

The faculty comprises academics, educationists, professionals, serving and former senior civil servants.

