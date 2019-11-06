UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Mardan, DPO Charsadda Attends FC Personnel's Funeral

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 09:32 PM

DIG Mardan, DPO Charsadda attends FC personnel's funeral

Deputy Inspector General Mardan, Mohammad Ali Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda Irfanullah Khan on Wednesday attended the funeral prayers of two martyred Frontier Corps personnel in Shabqadar

Charsadda , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General Mardan, Mohammad Ali Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda Irfanullah Khan on Wednesday attended the funeral prayers of two martyred Frontier Corps personnel in Shabqadar .

Two FC personnel and a civilian were martyred in the firing incident by unknown persons in D.I Khan Kulachi area yesterday.

The burial of Lance Naik Sagheer Khan, took place in Shabqadar while Naik Amjad Hussain was buried in Muta Mughal Khel Shabqadar.

The funeral prayer was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Charsadda , Adeel Shah and offered Dua for martyrs.

A large number of people and security personnel were present in funeral ceremony.

Police high-ups offered condolence with relatives of martyrs and laid wreath on their graves.

Related Topics

Firing Police Martyrs Shaheed Mardan Charsadda I Khan Prayer

Recent Stories

Govt ready to face criticism but not personal atta ..

2 seconds ago

European Doctors Urge Stricter Controls on Chinese ..

3 seconds ago

Greek Supreme Court's Judicial Council Finishes He ..

5 seconds ago

KP Chief Minister directs timely completion of Swa ..

4 minutes ago

UNHCR appoints Mahira Khan as National Goodwill Am ..

4 minutes ago

48 new cases of dengue reported, toll reaches 6803 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.