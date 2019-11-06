Deputy Inspector General Mardan, Mohammad Ali Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda Irfanullah Khan on Wednesday attended the funeral prayers of two martyred Frontier Corps personnel in Shabqadar

Deputy Inspector General Mardan , Mohammad Ali Khan and District Police Officer (DPO) Charsadda Irfanullah Khan on Wednesday attended the funeral prayers of two martyred Frontier Corps personnel in Shabqadar .

Two FC personnel and a civilian were martyred in the firing incident by unknown persons in D.I Khan Kulachi area yesterday.

The burial of Lance Naik Sagheer Khan, took place in Shabqadar while Naik Amjad Hussain was buried in Muta Mughal Khel Shabqadar.

The funeral prayer was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Charsadda , Adeel Shah and offered Dua for martyrs.

A large number of people and security personnel were present in funeral ceremony.

Police high-ups offered condolence with relatives of martyrs and laid wreath on their graves.