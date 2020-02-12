UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Mardan Gives Commendation Certificates Among Police Personnel

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 01:12 PM

DIG Mardan gives commendation certificates among police personnel

Deputy Inspector General of Police Mardan Range Sher Akbar Khan has said that police were committed to protecting life and property of citizens

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police Mardan Range Sher Akbar Khan has said that police were committed to protecting life and property of citizens.

He expressed these views while addressing commendation certificates distribution ceremony among best performing police personnel at his office.

He said that police had rendered matchless sacrifices for ensuring peace in society and added giving reward would further boost their performance.

He said that reward and punishment system would continue in the police department in order to further strengthen the force for tackling the challenges.

Those who received awards and commendation certificates included SDPO city Bashir Khan, DSP rural Inam Jan Khan, SHO city sub-inspector Muqadam Khan, SHO, Hoti, Inspector Muhsan Fawad Khan,SHO Saddar, Inspector Ashiq Khan, Incharge computer lab district Mardan Asif.

Related Topics

Police Mardan Saddar Best Fawad Khan

Recent Stories

Indian youth happy over defeat to Modi's party in ..

11 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy's exercise 'Sea Spark 2020' starts

3 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Syria Over Phone Amid New T ..

3 minutes ago

Erdogan Says 14 Turkish Servicemen Killed in Recen ..

3 minutes ago

Ensuring safe, secure environment for children, re ..

3 minutes ago

Kashmiris need Syed Ali Gilani's guidance: Inqilab ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.