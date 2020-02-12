DIG Mardan gives commendation certificates among police personnel

Deputy Inspector General of Police Mardan Range Sher Akbar Khan has said that police were committed to protecting life and property of citizens

He expressed these views while addressing commendation certificates distribution ceremony among best performing police personnel at his office.

He said that police had rendered matchless sacrifices for ensuring peace in society and added giving reward would further boost their performance.

He said that reward and punishment system would continue in the police department in order to further strengthen the force for tackling the challenges.

Those who received awards and commendation certificates included SDPO city Bashir Khan, DSP rural Inam Jan Khan, SHO city sub-inspector Muqadam Khan, SHO, Hoti, Inspector Muhsan Fawad Khan,SHO Saddar, Inspector Ashiq Khan, Incharge computer lab district Mardan Asif.