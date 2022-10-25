UrduPoint.com

DIG Mardan Region Visits House Of Martyred Constable Bilal Jan For Condolence

Umer Jamshaid Published October 25, 2022 | 05:30 PM

DIG Mardan region visits house of martyred Constable Bilal Jan for condolence

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mardan region, Mohammad Ali Khan on Tuesday visited the house of martyred Constable Bilal Jan, who was shot dead by miscreants in Charsadda and condoled with the bereaved family.

DPO Charsadda Sohail Khalid, DSP City Ahsan Shah and other officers were also present on this occasion.

DIG Muhammad Ali Khan said on this occasion that the sacrifice of Shaheed Bilal Jan will not go in vain and vowed that his killers will be arrested soon and brought to justice.

He directed the police officials to take full care of the martyr's family and pay the heirs from the martyr's package at the earliest.

He said that police department and people of the province were proud of the brave policemen like Shaheed Bilal Jan who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty.

The DIG said unmatched sacrifices by police and other law enforcement agencies had brought peace to the province adding that the KP police force was committed to protect national interest and lives and property of the people.

