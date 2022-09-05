DIG Masood Marth Presents His Book To IGP
Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 07:36 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :A book, 'Fallacy of Militant Ideology', written by DIG Munir Masood Marth (Gujranwala), was presented to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Monday.
The IGP termed the book a good effort, and said that it was a good example of research and creative writing for others police officers to follow.
The IGP gave a certificate of appreciation to the writer, DIG Munir Masood Marth. Additional IG Establishment, Additional IG Training, Additional IG Welfare and Finance, DIG welfare and other officers were also present.