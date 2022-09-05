DIG Masood Marth presents his book to IGP

A book, 'Fallacy of Militant Ideology', written by DIG Munir Masood Marth (Gujranwala), was presented to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :A book, 'Fallacy of Militant Ideology', written by DIG Munir Masood Marth (Gujranwala), was presented to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Monday.

The IGP termed the book a good effort, and said that it was a good example of research and creative writing for others police officers to follow.

The IGP gave a certificate of appreciation to the writer, DIG Munir Masood Marth. Additional IG Establishment, Additional IG Training, Additional IG Welfare and Finance, DIG welfare and other officers were also present.