UrduPoint.com

DIG Masood Marth Presents His Book To IGP

Umer Jamshaid Published September 05, 2022 | 07:36 PM

DIG Masood Marth presents his book to IGP

A book, 'Fallacy of Militant Ideology', written by DIG Munir Masood Marth (Gujranwala), was presented to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :A book, 'Fallacy of Militant Ideology', written by DIG Munir Masood Marth (Gujranwala), was presented to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar on Monday.

The IGP termed the book a good effort, and said that it was a good example of research and creative writing for others police officers to follow.

The IGP gave a certificate of appreciation to the writer, DIG Munir Masood Marth. Additional IG Establishment, Additional IG Training, Additional IG Welfare and Finance, DIG welfare and other officers were also present.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Gujranwala

Recent Stories

ANF recovers over 99 kg narcotics; arrests five ac ..

ANF recovers over 99 kg narcotics; arrests five accused

25 seconds ago
 Thai Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on September ..

Thai Foreign Minister to Visit Russia on September 5-6 for Talks With Lavrov - M ..

28 seconds ago
 9 killed, 1,077 injured in 992 accidents in Punjab ..

9 killed, 1,077 injured in 992 accidents in Punjab

29 seconds ago
 Baseball-5 Championship to be organized to collect ..

Baseball-5 Championship to be organized to collect funds for flood victims

31 seconds ago
 Recent monsoon rains, floods devastated crops on o ..

Recent monsoon rains, floods devastated crops on over 4.426 million acres of lan ..

4 minutes ago
 Nation to mark Defence & Martyrs Day in solidarity ..

Nation to mark Defence & Martyrs Day in solidarity with flood victims

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.