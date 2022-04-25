UrduPoint.com

DIG Mirpur Suspends 5 Police Officers For Dereliction Of Duties

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 01:00 AM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2022 ) : Apr 24 (APP):Mirpur Division Deputy Inspector General of Police Dr. Khalid Mahmood Chauhan here on Sunday suspended five police officers for dereliction of duties.

He directed Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP Headquarter) Adeel Ahmed to probe into matter of reportedly misbehavior and detaining of Imran Mughal Kasmir in the City Police Station.

The DIG Police Mirpur Div. Dr. Khalid Chauhan took the action of social media reports.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Sardar Tariq has been removed from the office with directives to report to the CPO Muzaffarabad besides the suspended police officers including Mirpur City Police Station SHO Inspector Imtiaz Ahmed, constables Liaqat and Irfan (Deputed at DIGP House) and constables Rashid and Farooq, posted at 15 Police Reporting office.

When contacted, DIG Police Mirpur Div. Dr. Khalid Mahmood Chauhan, he said that it was the earnest desire that police should indiscriminately deal with the people including the common man with a good behavior while addressing the issues.

He pointed out that any type of misbehavior with innocent including the common man/ visitor to the police stations in all three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher will not be tolerated – since police believed in serving the masses to their due expectations for the safety of their respect, honor, life and property without any discrimination, he resolved.

