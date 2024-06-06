Open Menu

DIG Mirpurkhas Chairs Meeting Of Range Welfare Committee

Sumaira FH Published June 06, 2024 | 05:20 PM

DIG Mirpurkhas chairs meeting of Range Welfare Committee

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mirpurkhas Javed Sonharu Jaskani here on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Range Welfare Committee and approved 141 welfare cases of police personnel.

According to the police spokesman, the approved cases included 45 retirement grants, 20 funeral grants for deceased police officers and 76 marriage grants for children of police officers.

The concerned police officers and employees received checks.

DIG Javed Sonharo Jaskani emphasized that the welfare of police personnel was a top priority. "We consider them part of our family and will never leave them alone," he said.

He added that more significant steps were being taken to ensure the well-being of police officers and employees.

The meeting was attended by SSP Mirpurkhas Asad Ali Chaudhry, SSP Umarkot Asif Raza Baloch and SSP Tharparkar Shabbir Ahmed Sithar.

APP/hms/378

Related Topics

Police Marriage Umarkot Tharparkar Asad Ali Family Top

Recent Stories

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

PTI activist Aliya Hamza re-arrested in May 9 case

15 minutes ago
 realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Troub ..

Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s

1 hour ago
 Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husban ..

Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion

2 hours ago
 Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US ..

Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year

2 hours ago
 Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confineme ..

Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement

3 hours ago
 SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversa ..

SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal

3 hours ago
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 ..

Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..

4 hours ago
 Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle ..

Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..

4 hours ago
 32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

5 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan