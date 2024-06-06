DIG Mirpurkhas Chairs Meeting Of Range Welfare Committee
Published June 06, 2024
MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Mirpurkhas Javed Sonharu Jaskani here on Thursday chaired a meeting of the Range Welfare Committee and approved 141 welfare cases of police personnel.
According to the police spokesman, the approved cases included 45 retirement grants, 20 funeral grants for deceased police officers and 76 marriage grants for children of police officers.
The concerned police officers and employees received checks.
DIG Javed Sonharo Jaskani emphasized that the welfare of police personnel was a top priority. "We consider them part of our family and will never leave them alone," he said.
He added that more significant steps were being taken to ensure the well-being of police officers and employees.
The meeting was attended by SSP Mirpurkhas Asad Ali Chaudhry, SSP Umarkot Asif Raza Baloch and SSP Tharparkar Shabbir Ahmed Sithar.
