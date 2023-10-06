Open Menu

DIG Motorway North Zone Chairs Meeting In Abbottabad Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 06, 2023 | 11:40 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2023) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Motorway North Zone Muhammad Yousuf Malik Friday chaired an operational meeting of the Motorway North Zone at Abbottabad Office to evaluate the performance of field staff and enforcement of traffic laws.

During the meeting, DIG Muhammad Yousuf Malik stressed the importance of unwavering commitment to law enforcement, emphasizing that stringent legal action should be taken against regular traffic law violators. In the meeting, several key decisions aimed at enhancing road safety on the motorway were made.

Access to the motorway will be denied to any vehicle lacking a tracking device, and all trackers must be registered with the Motorway Police to facilitate better control over speeding, adding he said.

Furthermore, during peak hours, no route permits will be issued, and additional personnel will be deployed at toll plazas to manage the increased traffic flow. For vehicles planning journeys lasting more than four hours, the presence of two drivers will be obligatory.

DIG Motorway North Zone also conducted a comprehensive evaluation of Field Officers' performance and issued necessary directives.

