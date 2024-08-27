DIG Motorway orders enforcement actions on Hazara Motorway

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Following the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) North Zone Salman Khan, significant enforcement measures have been implemented on the Hazara Motorway.

According to motorways spokesperson for the Hazara Motorway Nadeem Khan, substantial fines were imposed on vendors for selling overpriced and expired items at service areas along the Abbottabad Motorway.

A joint operation involving the Halal food Authority Abbottabad and district administration officials was carried out. The inspection team imposes heavy fines for various shops found in violation of regulations. Furthermore, hotels with inadequate cleanliness standards were shut down.

The Hazara Motorway spokesperson stated that these actions are part of ongoing efforts to ensure regulatory compliance and enhance service standards.