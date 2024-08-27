Open Menu

DIG Motorway Orders Enforcement Actions On Hazara Motorway

Sumaira FH Published August 27, 2024 | 06:30 PM

DIG Motorway orders enforcement actions on Hazara Motorway

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) Following the directives of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) North Zone Salman Khan, significant enforcement measures have been implemented on the Hazara Motorway.

According to motorways spokesperson for the Hazara Motorway Nadeem Khan, substantial fines were imposed on vendors for selling overpriced and expired items at service areas along the Abbottabad Motorway.

A joint operation involving the Halal food Authority Abbottabad and district administration officials was carried out. The inspection team imposes heavy fines for various shops found in violation of regulations. Furthermore, hotels with inadequate cleanliness standards were shut down.

The Hazara Motorway spokesperson stated that these actions are part of ongoing efforts to ensure regulatory compliance and enhance service standards.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Salman Khan Motorway

Recent Stories

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afgha ..

UN condemns Taliban's morality law targeting Afghan women

3 hours ago
 CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, distr ..

CS for effective collaboration between PNRA, district admin, Rescue 1122 to ensu ..

3 hours ago
 DPO visits Phularwan police station

DPO visits Phularwan police station

3 hours ago
 Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

Pak-Oman BPC review bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
 Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

Pak envoy meets DG Agence Presse Senegalais

5 hours ago
 Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for Nat ..

Sindh Sports minister reviews arrangements for National Games

5 hours ago
IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of ..

IHC reserves verdict on plea seeking formation of commission

5 hours ago
 Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, techn ..

Ahsan calls for utilizing China's expertise, technology in agriculture sector

5 hours ago
 Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

Scattered rain with humid weather observed in city

5 hours ago
 PM for identification, strict action against terro ..

5 hours ago
 PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

PSO reports profit of PKR 15.9 billion in FY24

5 hours ago
 FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for s ..

FBR rebuts rumors of upcoming amnesty scheme for smuggled vehicles

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan