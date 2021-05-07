UrduPoint.com
DIG Motorway Police Inquires About Health Of Injured NHA Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 day ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 07:00 PM

DIG Motorway Police inquires about health of injured NHA official

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :DIG Motorway Police Ashfaq Ahmed on Friday visited Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar to inquire about the health of medical helper of National Highway Authority (NHA) Adeel Ali Shah who was severely injured by a suspected speeding car rider at Peshawar toll plaza on Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway (M-1).

The condition of Adeel Ali Shah is still serious due to severe head injuries. The accused car rider Juniad s/o Ateeq was arrested during his attempt to escape and was handed over to PS Chamkani for further legal action.

On this occasion, DIG Ashfaq Ahmed paid rich tributes to those who have rendered eminent sacrifices while performing duties.

He said that the personnel of Motorway Police were praying for the early recovery of under treatment Adeel.

