DIG Nasir Mahmood Satti Briefs NIPA Participants On Regional Policing Strategies
Muhammad Irfan Published January 23, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara region Nasir Mahmood Satti Thursday provided a comprehensive overview of regional policing strategies to the participants of the 42nd Mid-Career Management Course from the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Islamabad.
During the detailed briefing,Satti elaborated on Hazara Region's police performance, focusing on development projects, foreign workers' security, law and order situation, and public service delivery.
He emphasized the critical importance of improving police station culture and implementing advanced information technology projects to enhance public trust.
The session highlighted the region's comprehensive approach to tackling challenges, including drug trafficking prevention and sophisticated criminal apprehension strategies. Satti stressed the police force's commitment to ensuring maximum protection for foreign tourists and workers while maintaining rapid response mechanisms for crime reporting.
