DIG NH&MP condemns Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG), National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Dr Masroor Alam Kolachi strongly condemned the atrocities committed by the Indian forces in occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a seminar here on Wednesday, DIG NH&MP Masroor Alam Kolachi maintained that India not only occupied Jammu and Kashmir illegally and forcefully but it also revoked special status of the valley. The people of Kashmir were protesting against the Modi government. He stated that Kashmir issue should be resolved as per resolutions of United Nations.

He also informed that Inspector General A.D Khawaja also urged National Highways and Motorway Police to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir along with other countrymen.

On this occasion, the officials and scores of local people took out walk, which commenced from Shujabad road and culminated at NHA Complex.

One minute silence to express solidarity with Kashmiris was also observed. The participants also prayed for success of Kashmiri people in their right of self-determination.