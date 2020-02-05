UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG NH&MP Condemns Indian Atrocities On Innocent Kashmiris

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 08:04 PM

DIG NH&MP condemns Indian atrocities on innocent Kashmiris

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Dr Masroor Alam Kolachi strongly condemned the atrocities committed by the indian forces in occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG), National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), Dr Masroor Alam Kolachi strongly condemned the atrocities committed by the Indian forces in occupied valley of Jammu and Kashmir.

While addressing a seminar here on Wednesday, DIG NH&MP Masroor Alam Kolachi maintained that India not only occupied Jammu and Kashmir illegally and forcefully but it also revoked special status of the valley. The people of Kashmir were protesting against the Modi government. He stated that Kashmir issue should be resolved as per resolutions of United Nations.

He also informed that Inspector General A.D Khawaja also urged National Highways and Motorway Police to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir along with other countrymen.

On this occasion, the officials and scores of local people took out walk, which commenced from Shujabad road and culminated at NHA Complex.

One minute silence to express solidarity with Kashmiris was also observed. The participants also prayed for success of Kashmiri people in their right of self-determination.

Related Topics

India Police United Nations Motorway Road Jammu Shujabad NHA From Government

Recent Stories

AJK chief secy lauds performance of State function ..

22 seconds ago

Flu Outbreak Kills 26 in France as Epidemic Engulf ..

23 seconds ago

Modi's cruelty on Kashmiris brings forward his ugl ..

26 seconds ago

Kashmir is jugular vein of Pakistan: Minister

28 seconds ago

Suspected Coronavirus Patient Escapes From Hospita ..

26 minutes ago

Balochistan support Kashmiris for their right to s ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.