DIG NHMP issues directives to resolve staffers problem

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) National Highways and Motorway Police( NHMP) North Zone Muhammad Yusuf Malik issued directives for addressing staffers' problems.

During the meeting, the relevant officers and employees informed the Zonal Commander about their problems, said a press release issued here on Friday.

"Departmental issues of officers and employees should be resolved immediately", the DIG said during a meeting in the Zonal Office here.

DIG issued instructions to the relevant officers for immediate action to resolve the problems of the officers and employees.

Yusuf Malik issued an order that in the future the departmental problems of the officers should be solved immediately and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.