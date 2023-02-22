DIG NH&MP visits Larkana, Sehwan sectors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) South Zone Javed Ali Maher on Wednesday visited the entire South Zone and met with the officers of Motorway Police in Larkana and Sehwan.

Sector Commander Attaur Rehman and DSP Headquarters Asadullah Abro received DIG Javed Ali Maher at Larkana Sector Commander Office.

On his arrival at the Sector office, he was presented with the guard of honor by the Jawans of NH&MP.

During the visit, he participated in road safety programmes in which drivers and passengers were told about caution and law enforcement while traveling on the road.

DIG also distributed free helmets to motorcyclists.

Talking to media, he said that the purpose of the Motorway Police was to timely assistance, control accidents and make the journey of road travelers easy and safe.

He further said that drivers should also obey the law on the road and respect the traffic rules.