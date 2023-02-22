UrduPoint.com

DIG NH&MP Visits Larkana, Sehwan Sectors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 11:40 PM

DIG NH&MP visits Larkana, Sehwan sectors

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) South Zone Javed Ali Maher on Wednesday visited the entire South Zone and met with the officers of Motorway Police in Larkana and Sehwan

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of National Highways & Motorway Police (NH&MP) South Zone Javed Ali Maher on Wednesday visited the entire South Zone and met with the officers of Motorway Police in Larkana and Sehwan.

Sector Commander Attaur Rehman and DSP Headquarters Asadullah Abro received DIG Javed Ali Maher at Larkana Sector Commander Office.

On his arrival at the Sector office, he was presented with the guard of honor by the Jawans of NH&MP.

During the visit, he participated in road safety programmes in which drivers and passengers were told about caution and law enforcement while traveling on the road.

DIG also distributed free helmets to motorcyclists.

Talking to media, he said that the purpose of the Motorway Police was to timely assistance, control accidents and make the journey of road travelers easy and safe.

He further said that drivers should also obey the law on the road and respect the traffic rules.

Related Topics

Police Motorway Visit Road Traffic Larkana Media

Recent Stories

UNGA set to vote on resolution urging lasting peac ..

UNGA set to vote on resolution urging lasting peace in Ukraine as Zelenskyy seek ..

2 minutes ago
 Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Atta T ..

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM), Atta Tarar for conducting elections ..

3 minutes ago
 MOL Group chairman, Vitafort CEO call on FM

MOL Group chairman, Vitafort CEO call on FM

1 minute ago
 Legislators express concerns on ill-treatment with ..

Legislators express concerns on ill-treatment with students in education institu ..

3 minutes ago
 3-day training workshop of journalists starts

3-day training workshop of journalists starts

3 minutes ago
 Rizwan's century help Multan beat Karachi in close ..

Rizwan's century help Multan beat Karachi in close contest

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.