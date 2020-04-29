UrduPoint.com
DIG Operation Visits Mosques To Review Security

Wed 29th April 2020 | 11:37 PM

DIG Operations Lahore Rai Babar Saeed on Wednesday visited different mosques including Jamia Masjid Zill-e-Nabi, Jamia Masjid Dar-ur-Rehmat Islampura, Jamia Masjid Mubarik Gulshan-e-Ravi, Jamia Masjid Azizia Naeemia Lower Mall and other city mosques to review security arrangements made by Lahore Police

DIG Operations noted that more than 203,000 citizens were checked at pickets so far in the city, whereas more than 192,350 persons were issued warning,besides requests to avoid unnecessary movement .

More than 4385 citizens involved in unnecessary movement were released afterward on giving warranty bonds. As many as1 lac, 80 thousand,and 701 vehicles including 102280 motorcycles, 26602 rickshaws, 5242 taxis, 37136 cars and 9441 bigger vehicles were stopped at pickets and owners were issued warnings on unnecessary movement.

As many as 7277 vehicles were impounded over violations.

DIG said that 2122 FIRs were registered against persons involved in different violations during partial lock down in the city.

Lahore Police, in coordination with District Government, Masajid and Imambargah Committees and their administration ensured implementation on 20-points agenda/directions of Government pertaining to SOPs of social distance and precautionary measures for the citizens in the mosques during prayer time. Special Enforcement teams were constituted by Lahore Police to ensure implementation of SOPs during prayer hours.

