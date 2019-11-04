DIG Operations appreciates security measures

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Ashfaq Khan on Sunday appreciated the police officers and personnel for ensuring best security arrangements during first phase of Tableeghi Ijtema.

According to police sources here, the DIG said that the police with its commitment and hard work had provided foolproof security to the participants of the Ijtema.

He said that the concerned departments and administration of the Ijtema had also cooperated.

It is pertinent to mention here that first phase of Raiwind Tableeghi Ijtema got concluded and second phase would start from November 7.