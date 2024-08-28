DIG Operations claims 40pc crime reduction

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) DIG Operations Faisal Kamran claimed a significant 40 per cent reduction in crime over the past year, attributing the success to ongoing police efforts and strategic initiatives. He said that measures were in place to sustain this downward trend in criminal activity.

Addressing the 'Meet the Press' event on Wednesday, he emphasised the importance of regular interactions between the police and media, proposing that such programs should be held monthly. "These programs should definitely be held routinely every month. This way, we receive feedback on our work," he stated, highlighting the value of media input in shaping effective policing strategies.

Kamran acknowledged the pivotal role of journalists in connecting the police with the public. "Many things reach journalists before they reach us. Your role in this is very important," he noted, underscoring the importance of collaboration between the press and law enforcement to enhance public safety.

During the session, Kamran discussed the goals of the "Meet the Press" initiative, which serves as a platform to update the media on the police's progress.

He reiterated, "The purpose of 'Meet the Press' is to brief about the work done so far. The police should listen to the good advice from journalists or any citizen."

Addressing the challenges faced by law enforcement in Lahore, a city with a population of 20 million, Kamran remarked, "If there are more issues in Lahore, there are also more resources. We will try to provide the best services." He also stressed the importance of honesty and integrity within the police force, stating, "As long as there is no evidence, no one will be arrested. There is a complete ban on filing false reports or giving incorrect data."

Concluding the briefing, Kamran reiterated his commitment to the citizens of Lahore, emphasizing that the police's success lies in providing relief to the public. "We can only provide relief to citizens; that is our success," he assured. President Lahore Press Club Arshad Ansari and members of governing body were also present on the occasion.

AT the end, LPC Chairman Arshad Ansari gave souvenir to DIG Operation Faisal Kamran.