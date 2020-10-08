UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Operations, DC Visit Route Of Shabih Tazia Procession

Sumaira FH 14 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:20 PM

DIG Operations, DC visit route of Shabih Tazia procession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan with Deputy Commissioner Mudassar Riaz visited different areas of the provincial capital on Thursday to inspect security arrangements of Chehlum Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and Urs Data Gunj Bakhsh.

They also visited the route of Shabih Tazia procession and inspect security arrangements.

They also visited Mochi Gate, Kotwali Chowk, Paniwala Talab and Gamay Shah.

AC City Tabraiz Muri, DSPs, and officers of the district administration briefed the DIG Operations and the deupty commissioner about security arrangements.

They also met with Shia leaders and organizers of Shabih Tazia procession.

They directed the officials to perform duty vigilantly.

More Stories From Pakistan

