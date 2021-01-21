UrduPoint.com
DIG (Operations) Directs Effective Policing Measures To Eradicate Crime

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:40 PM

DIG (Operations) directs effective policing measures to eradicate crime

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The newly appointed Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar on Thursday directed for elaborated and effective policing measures to eradicate crime from the city and ensure justice to people at their door steps.

In his maiden introductory meeting with officials of Islamabad police here at Rescue 15, he directed to enhance police patrolling and deployment in those areas where crime rate was comparatively high.

He asked all Zonal Superintendents of Polices (SPs) to compile crime data of last three months and contact the complainants to know whether their issues have been resolved or not.

The meeting was attended among others by SP (Operations), Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Investigation), Additional SP, all Zonal SPs, Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers (SHOs). SSP (operations) briefed the DIG (Operations) about the affairs of operational divisions.

The DIG (Operations) directed to take effective action against drug pushers, proclaimed offenders and absconders. He stressed to adopt decent police measures in the city and serve public with honesty and dedication.

He directed patrolling teams to remain high alert against suspects and criminal elements.

He said progress of police officials would be reviewed continuously and capable cops ensuring effective crackdown against criminals would be encouraged.

DIG (Operations) asked to accelerate efforts against those involved in street crime, bootlegging, illegal occupation on lands and at-large criminals. He directed SPs to visit crime scene themselves and conduct investigation of high-profile cases under their own supervision by remaining in contact with complainants or victims.

The DIG (Operations) ordered to enhance patrolling in urban as well as rural areas of the city and urged all to accomplish responsibilities with honesty and in professional manner.

He asked all SHOs to fix time for listening complaints of the citizens and remain in contact with people through `Open Kutcheries'.

He also asked to hold crime meeting on monthly basis during which performance of each police official would be reviewed.

DIG (Operations) appreciated the prompt response of SHO Shamas Colony police station following information about a dacoity attempt in his area.

Moreover, he said no compromise would made on free registration of crime and strict action would be taken in case of complaint against any police official.

He said his doors were always open for citizens and also directed police officials to address public complaints with devotion and dedication.

He further directed to pay respect to law abiding citizens and keep a strict check on outlaws.

