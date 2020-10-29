DIG Operations directs provision of foolproof security to all central processions on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Thursday said that fool proof security should be provided to all central processions on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

While presiding over a review meeting of police officers on security arrangements for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal in his office, he directed the SPs that security of all sensitive mosques, imambargahs and public places of the city should be enhanced and additional personnel should be deployed. He said that checking of vehicles of suspects on entrances and exits of the city should be further tightened and SPs, DSPs and SHOs should be in constant touch with the organizers of events. He said that police officers and officials should wear face masks due to coronavirus pandemic.

Ashfaq Khan said that 6 SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHOs, 375 Upper Subordinates and more than 3,000 police personnel would be deployed for security. As many as 227 processions, 311 gatherings, rallies and conferences would be held in the city.

The DIG Operations said that flag march, search and sweep operations should be continued to create a sense of security among the citizens. He directed to ensure monitoring of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions with the help of CCTV cameras. He further said that Dolphin Squad, PRU teams should increase patrolling around mosques, imambargahs, important places and highways.