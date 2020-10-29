UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Operations Directs Provision Of Foolproof Security To All Central Processions On 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 29th October 2020 | 09:06 PM

DIG Operations directs provision of foolproof security to all central processions on 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Thursday said that fool proof security should be provided to all central processions on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Thursday said that fool proof security should be provided to all central processions on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal.

While presiding over a review meeting of police officers on security arrangements for 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal in his office, he directed the SPs that security of all sensitive mosques, imambargahs and public places of the city should be enhanced and additional personnel should be deployed. He said that checking of vehicles of suspects on entrances and exits of the city should be further tightened and SPs, DSPs and SHOs should be in constant touch with the organizers of events. He said that police officers and officials should wear face masks due to coronavirus pandemic.

Ashfaq Khan said that 6 SPs, 35 DSPs, 83 SHOs, 375 Upper Subordinates and more than 3,000 police personnel would be deployed for security. As many as 227 processions, 311 gatherings, rallies and conferences would be held in the city.

The DIG Operations said that flag march, search and sweep operations should be continued to create a sense of security among the citizens. He directed to ensure monitoring of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal processions with the help of CCTV cameras. He further said that Dolphin Squad, PRU teams should increase patrolling around mosques, imambargahs, important places and highways.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Vehicles March All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders condemns terror attack in ..

11 minutes ago

Eid Milad-un-Nabi -arrangements finalizes in Larka ..

55 seconds ago

EU's Michel Says Hoping for Progress in UK Talks i ..

56 seconds ago

Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrests murderer

57 seconds ago

Mnatsakanyan to Meet With OSCE Minsk Group for Kar ..

1 minute ago

Hackers Steal $2.3Mln From Republican Party in Wis ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.