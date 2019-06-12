DIG Operations gives away cash awards, commendation certificates

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Wednesday gave away awards and Commendation Certificates (CC-II) to officers and officials of Lahore Police including Anti Riot Force for excellent performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Wednesday gave away awards and Commendation Certificates (CC-II) to officers and officials of Lahore Police including Anti Riot Force for excellent performance.

A ceremony was held here at Police Lines Qilla Gujjar Singh in which Sub Inspector Muhammad Iqbal, Farooq Azam, Ghulam Hassan, Sub Inspector Muhammad Farooq, ASI Asif Sarwar, Head Constable Tasleem Baig, Constable Ammaar Ahmad, Nafees Ahmad, Shahid Younas, Rizwan, Majeed Hussain, Naveed Baig, Waqas Hussain, Naimat Ali, Amjad Ali, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Saleem, Nouman, Riffat Ullah, Amir Yaqoob, Muhammad Shehbaz, Muhammad Ijaz, Abid Ali, Shan, Ali Raza, Abdul Rehman, Javed and Constable Ghulam Abbas were granted Commendation Certificates alongwith cash rewards for excellent performance while dealing with protestors at different occasions.

Ashfaq Khan said that police officers working day and night in severe conditions of scorching heat and freezing winter were our assets.

He said that the officers and officials of Anti Riot Force were particularly performing in exemplary manner to maintain law and order during agitations, sit-ins and protest.

He lauded the performance of all the police officers and officials for their excellent performance to maintain law and order duties.

SP Anti Riot/Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain and other police officers and officials were also present on the occasion.