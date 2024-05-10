DIG Operations Holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ To Address Grievances Of Citizens
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 06:55 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Ali Rizvi, the DIG Operations Islamabad Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari on Friday said that the Islamabad Police were committed to resolve public issues on priority.
He said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officials during the Khuli Kutchery (Open court) held at his office, said a public relation officer.
The senior police officers were also present on this occasion.
During the Khuli Kutchery, he listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit.
The DIG also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.
He further said that strict action would be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption and a zero tolerance policy would be adopted in that regard.
He emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens.
“Such interaction will be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” he added.
He said that interaction during “Khuli Kutcheries” would help promote friendly policing and also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens' problems.
The protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens was priority of the police, he maintained.
