DIG Operations holds open court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan Friday held an open court at his office and listened to problems of citizens.

People raised various issues, on which the DIG issued instructions for redressing. Most of the complaints were related to fraud, cheque dishonor, business deals and property, etc.

Ashfaq Khan said that the aim of the open courts was to ensure direct access of complainants to the senior police officers so that they could more openly and confidently express their grievances. He said that the SHOs had also been directed to ensure solving problems of citizens in his office on regular basis from 4pm to 6pm.

The DIG operations said that police officers and officials have been directed to cooperate with people and behave in friendly and polite manner by solving their problems.