UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Operations Inspects Security Of Bibi Pak Daman Shrine

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

DIG Operations inspects security of Bibi Pak Daman Shrine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani accompanied by DSP Qila Gujar Singh and other police officers visited Bibi Pak Daman Shrine here on Wednesday.

A detailed briefing was given on installation of CCTV cameras, walk-through gates, checking mechanism of participants, parking and other arrangements. Sajid Kiani also met the Darbar organizers and inquired about the security provided.

He gave necessary instructions to the police officers concerned to make foolproof security of visitors to Bibi Pak Daman shrine foolproof.

He also directed to ensure operation, immediate removal of encroachments, provision of adequate lighting and other measures. The DIG said that all resources were being utilized for the security of citizens, addingthat people should keep an eye on their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to the policeimmediately.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Daman All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Dubai Police headquarte ..

12 minutes ago

Fake story about stolen car lands Karachi SHO in t ..

13 minutes ago

Water scarcity emerged as a serious problem: Mian ..

38 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler pardons a number of prisoners ahead of E ..

42 minutes ago

Russia's corona-virus deaths, cases keep rising

40 minutes ago

Oil down over negative data on Chinese oil imports ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.