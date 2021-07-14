DIG Operations inspects security of Bibi Pak Daman Shrine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani accompanied by DSP Qila Gujar Singh and other police officers visited Bibi Pak Daman Shrine here on Wednesday.

A detailed briefing was given on installation of CCTV cameras, walk-through gates, checking mechanism of participants, parking and other arrangements. Sajid Kiani also met the Darbar organizers and inquired about the security provided.

He gave necessary instructions to the police officers concerned to make foolproof security of visitors to Bibi Pak Daman shrine foolproof.

He also directed to ensure operation, immediate removal of encroachments, provision of adequate lighting and other measures. The DIG said that all resources were being utilized for the security of citizens, addingthat people should keep an eye on their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to the policeimmediately.