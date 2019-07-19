DIG Operations listens to appeals of police officials

(@imziishan)

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that the process of punishment and reward in Police department is very strict and strong

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that the process of punishment and reward in Police department is very strict and strong.

He stated this while listening to the appeals of police officers and officials in his office here on Friday and taking decisions after considering those appeals on merit.

Ashfaq Khan said that misconduct during official duty and misbehavior with people is by all means intolerable and strict disciplinary action will be initiated against those involved in this act.

He directed SP Dolphins Squad Bilal Zafar to arrange "One Day Refresher Course" of all the police officers and officials of Dolphins Squad punished in the year 2018-19. He said that he will himself interact with those police officials and brief them regarding the code of conduct and better policing strategies to improve their performance and behavior with people.

As many as 11 appeals were accepted where as four were rejected out of total 15 appeals presented to him.