UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Operations Listens To Appeals Of Police Officials

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:08 PM

DIG Operations listens to appeals of police officials

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that the process of punishment and reward in Police department is very strict and strong

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has said that the process of punishment and reward in Police department is very strict and strong.

He stated this while listening to the appeals of police officers and officials in his office here on Friday and taking decisions after considering those appeals on merit.

Ashfaq Khan said that misconduct during official duty and misbehavior with people is by all means intolerable and strict disciplinary action will be initiated against those involved in this act.

He directed SP Dolphins Squad Bilal Zafar to arrange "One Day Refresher Course" of all the police officers and officials of Dolphins Squad punished in the year 2018-19. He said that he will himself interact with those police officials and brief them regarding the code of conduct and better policing strategies to improve their performance and behavior with people.

As many as 11 appeals were accepted where as four were rejected out of total 15 appeals presented to him.

Related Topics

Lahore Police All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

First Monument of Great Russian Saint to be Erecte ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, China Sign Deal on Nuclear Fuel Deliveries ..

3 minutes ago

Democratic US Lawmakers Re-Introduce Bill to Limit ..

3 minutes ago

Kiev Treating Detained RIA Novosti Ukraine Head as ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister visit to Washington to seek reset i ..

8 minutes ago

Mianwali to become model district: Chief Minister ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.