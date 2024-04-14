DIG Operations pays surprise visit to PS Margalla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG Operations), Islamabad Capital Police Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Margalla police station.

A public relations officer said that during the visit, DIG Operations commended two police officers for good performance and checked the records, roznamcha, front desk, record room, lockup, investigation officers’ rooms and residential barracks.

He said that inappropriate behaviour toward citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He directed the police officials to utilize all available resources for the convenience of citizens.

He also stressed to take effective steps immediately for the prevention of serious crimes, apprehension of the accused and recovery of stolen goods.

He further said that no effort will be spared in providing relief to the citizens, the protection of life and property of the citizens is among the top priorities of the Islamabad Capital, he maintained.