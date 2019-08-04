UrduPoint.com
Sun 04th August 2019

DIG Operations pays tribute to martyred police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Sunday laid wreath at the graves of martyred police constables Ali Raza and Gulam Murtaza, who sacrificed their lives during a suicide blast at Sabzi Mandi near Arfa Karim Tower in 2017.

Contingents of police presented guard of honour to the graves of martyred policemen. SP Cantt Safdar Raza Kazmi and other police officers were present on this occasion.

Talking to the media, Ashfaq Khan said that the martyrs of Lahore police have made a history of bravery and courage with their blood.

He said that the whole nation remembered the sacrifices rendered by martyred policemen to make the country save, peaceful and free of terrorism.

Ashfaq Khan said that police force was utilizing all its professional skills to eradicate internal enemies of the country alongwith maintaining law and order situation, adding sacrifices of policemen remind us that police force was not just a profession but a mission to provide justice to the citizens.

The DIG said that various measures were being taken for the welfare and betterment of the families of police martyrs.

DIG Investigation Inaam Waheed and CTO Lahore Liaqat Ali Malik also visited the graves of martyrs.

Divisional SPs, DSPs and SHOs visited more than 100 graves of Shuhada belonging to Lahore police at Youm-e-Shuhada Police.

