UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Operations Reviews Security At Hazrat Mian Mir Shrine

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 25th October 2020 | 06:20 PM

DIG Operations reviews security at Hazrat Mian Mir shrine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan Sunday visited the shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir at the commencement of his 397th annual urs.

DSP Mughalpura Circle briefed the DIG Operations about the security arrangements. The DIG Operations reviewed the process of checking and body search of visitors at the entrance of Darbar Mian Mir.

He also met the on-duty police officers and directed them to be on alert.

The Lahore police have made comprehensive security arrangements for the Urs. It has deployed one SP, three DSPs, seven SHOs, 75 upper subordinates and more than 400 cops for security of Darbar Mian Mir and adjoining areas.

Ashfaq Khan said that jawans of Elite Force are also performing security duties in three shifts.

The visitors also expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Alert Circle Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Fitness Challenge to turn entire city into r ..

6 minutes ago

Russia&#039;s new coronavirus cases rise by 16,710

21 minutes ago

NYUAD opens applications for the Christo and Jeann ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai International Nutrition Congress encourages ..

21 minutes ago

ADQ, Aldar sign MoU to develop and manage governme ..

36 minutes ago

Sawaeed Holding lists shares on ADX Second Market

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.