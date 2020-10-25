DIG Operations reviews security at Hazrat Mian Mir shrine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan Sunday visited the shrine of Hazrat Mian Mir at the commencement of his 397th annual urs.

DSP Mughalpura Circle briefed the DIG Operations about the security arrangements. The DIG Operations reviewed the process of checking and body search of visitors at the entrance of Darbar Mian Mir.

He also met the on-duty police officers and directed them to be on alert.

The Lahore police have made comprehensive security arrangements for the Urs. It has deployed one SP, three DSPs, seven SHOs, 75 upper subordinates and more than 400 cops for security of Darbar Mian Mir and adjoining areas.

Ashfaq Khan said that jawans of Elite Force are also performing security duties in three shifts.

The visitors also expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements.