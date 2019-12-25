DIG Operations reviews security of churches

UrduPoint.com
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Rai Babar Saeed Wednesday visited different churches in the city and reviewed the security arrangements.

According to official sources, the DIG, accompanied with SP Model Town Imran Ahmad Malik and other police officers, during the visit met the pastors and bishops of the churches, police officers and personnel deployed at churches.

Rai Babar Saeed also encouraged them to continue performing their duties with same spirit.

The DIG Operations said that personnel of dolphin squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) must ensure their patrolling around parks and other recreational places.

It is pertinent to mention here that the DIG visited Salvation Army Chruch, United Chruch FC College and others.

