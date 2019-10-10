DIG-Operations, SP City overlooked directions of IG regarding house occupation case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The DIG-Operations and SP City have overlooked the directions of IG regarding occupation of house case of a common citizen. Sources stated that they themselves declared accused innocent and submitted a case dismissal report in the court

Sources stated that they themselves declared accused innocent and submitted a case dismissal report in the court. According to detail, a chase regarding illegitimate transfer of two costly houses worth of Rs 200 million located in the posh sector of Federal Capital F-8/3 had been registered in police station Aabpara.FIR had registered against top CDA officers as they were allegedly involved in illegal transfer of two costly houses worth of Rs 200 million that located in the posh sector of Federal Capital F-8/3.

Case was registered against officers included CDA member estate Khushal Khan Khattak at police station Aabpar. A citizen Kamran Sajid had lodged case at police station Aabpara and through court against CDA member estate Khushal Khan, Deputy Director Estate management and other officials.

It mentioned in case that" these personalities had allegedly transferred house no 10, street 65 Sector F/8-3 on alternative copy of lost allotn1ent letter despite of fact that original docun1ents available in court.

Sources revealed that kickback of millions of rupees had been received in this case. Now court rejected the bail but police officials providing protection them without any fear and justification.

Earlier IG Amir Zulfiqar has issued directions to IG operations for conducting inquiry of this case. However, SP city Amir Niazi has prepared a report of case dismissal and sent it court after the approval of SSP.