DIG Operations Stress Religious Harmony

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 10:07 PM

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan has stressed the need for creating religious harmony and forging unity among the people of different groups, sects and beliefs to ensure maintenance of peace and solidarity in the city, particularly during the annual urs of Hazrat Data Gunj Bakhsh and Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (S.A).

During a meeting with ulema at his office here on Thursday, he said that it was need of the hour to foil nefarious designs of anti-state elements, adding that love and fraternity should be promoted among various sects.

Ashfaq Khan said that security arrangements could prove successful with the cooperation of ulema.

The ulama appreciated the efforts of Lahore Police for establishing peace in the city during the last Muharram.

SSP Operations Lahore Faisal Shehzad, SP City Tasawar Iqbal, General Secretary Tahafuz e Namoos-e-Risalat Moulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, Mufti Muhammad Imran, Moulana Tahir Shehzad, Syed Muhammad Usman, Moulana Abdullah Saqib, Pir Moaz ul Mustafa and Moulana Imran ul Hassan attended the meeting

