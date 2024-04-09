Open Menu

DIG Operations Suspends Officer During Visit To PS Golra

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 08:16 PM

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday suspended officer incharge during his surprise visit to Golra police station

A public relations officer said that during the visit, CPO/DIG Operations suspended the officer incharge of police station Golra for poor performance.

He sought explanation from the DPO Saddar Zone and SDPO and said whether the hiking trail is within the limits of Islamabad or Taxila, the safety of tourists is the responsibility of the Islamabad Capital Police. He said that departmental action would be taken against the Incharge Police Station who failed to prevent the crime in the area.

Moreover, he checked the records, roznamcha, front desk, record room, lockup, investigation officers’ rooms and residential barracks. He said that inappropriate behavior towards citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He directed the police officials to utilize all available resources to facilitate the citizens.

The effective steps should be taken immediately for the prevention of heinous crime in the respective duty jurisdiction of the officers, he said.

He further said that all resources would be utilized to provide relief to the citizens. He said protection of life and property of citizen is the top priorities of the Islamabad police, he maintained.

