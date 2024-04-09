DIG Operations Suspends Officer During Visit To PS Golra
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 09, 2024 | 08:16 PM
The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday suspended officer incharge during his surprise visit to Golra police station
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2024) The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations, Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari on Tuesday suspended officer incharge during his surprise visit to Golra police station.
A public relations officer said that during the visit, CPO/DIG Operations suspended the officer incharge of police station Golra for poor performance.
He sought explanation from the DPO Saddar Zone and SDPO and said whether the hiking trail is within the limits of Islamabad or Taxila, the safety of tourists is the responsibility of the Islamabad Capital Police. He said that departmental action would be taken against the Incharge Police Station who failed to prevent the crime in the area.
Moreover, he checked the records, roznamcha, front desk, record room, lockup, investigation officers’ rooms and residential barracks. He said that inappropriate behavior towards citizens will not be tolerated under any circumstances.
He directed the police officials to utilize all available resources to facilitate the citizens.
The effective steps should be taken immediately for the prevention of heinous crime in the respective duty jurisdiction of the officers, he said.
He further said that all resources would be utilized to provide relief to the citizens. He said protection of life and property of citizen is the top priorities of the Islamabad police, he maintained.
Recent Stories
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting underway for sighting of Shawwal moon
China, Russia set example for major-country relations: Wang Yi
President HCCI Visits Markets, expresses concerns over poor sanitation
Security measures in place for Eid-ul-Fitr in Bahawalnagar district
AJK President extends heartfelt Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to Muslim Ummah, expresses ..
Man shot injured while resisting robbery attempt
Security beefed-up in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts on Eid
Kh Salman chairs meeting of sub-cabinet committee on law, order
Gang impersonating law enforcement abducts man, escapes with valuables
Three lady burglars held, booty recovered
People's welfare top agenda of federal govt: Muqam
DC Jhang reviews Eidul Fitr arrangements
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee meeting underway for sighting of Shawwal moon7 minutes ago
-
President HCCI Visits Markets, expresses concerns over poor sanitation1 minute ago
-
Security measures in place for Eid-ul-Fitr in Bahawalnagar district2 minutes ago
-
Man shot injured while resisting robbery attempt3 minutes ago
-
Security beefed-up in Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts on Eid3 minutes ago
-
Kh Salman chairs meeting of sub-cabinet committee on law, order3 minutes ago
-
Gang impersonating law enforcement abducts man, escapes with valuables19 minutes ago
-
Three lady burglars held, booty recovered19 minutes ago
-
People's welfare top agenda of federal govt: Muqam19 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang reviews Eidul Fitr arrangements19 minutes ago
-
Police foil attempt to smuggle arms39 minutes ago
-
Syed Hassan Naqvi posted as Commissioner Karachi39 minutes ago