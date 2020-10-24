UrduPoint.com
DIG Operations Visited Raiwind, Reviewed Security Arrangements

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 24th October 2020 | 10:10 PM

DIG Operations visited Raiwind, reviewed security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Saturday visited Raiwind and reviewed the security arrangements for the Tablighi Ijtema.

He called on the organizers of the gathering and assured them of foolproof security arrangements.

He said that security would remain on high alert at the gathering and entry would be allowed only after search.

He said that search and sweep operations were underway in sensitive places.

Police officers and personnel will ensure the security of the gathering and participants in three shifts.

DIG Operations, paying homage to the martyrs, said that constables Sabir and Tanveer who had laid down their lives while protecting the participants of the gathering.

He also visited Raiwind City Police Station and inspected various areas of the police station including front desk, reporting room, remittances, record room.

Ashfaq Khan also reviewed the police station records, registers, staff attendance and sanitation situation.

SSP Operations Malik Jamil Zafar, SP Sadar Hafeez-ur-Rehman Bugti,ASP Raiwind Muhammad Raza Tanveer and concerned officers werepresent on the occasion

