DIG Operations Visits Old Anarkali Police Station

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 09:28 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan paid surprise visit to Police Station Old Anarkali here on Thursday and inspected front desk, reporting and record room, lockup and other related sections.

Ashfaq Khan also checked the attendance of the staff and record of the reporting room along with cleanliness of the police station.

DSP Old Anarkali circle briefed the DIG Operations regarding the performance of the police station.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan directed the Police officers to make it their top priority to resolve the genuine issues of the citizens at police station level.

He said that police stations were the face of the department, adding, "It should be our top priority to promote merit and provide justice to the citizens." He said, "Every complainant visiting police stations is a VVIP and it is mandatory for us to give him due respect and honor." He further directed the officers and officials to behave politely with the citizens and complainants.

DSP Old Anarkali circle Atta-ur-Rehman, SHO Inspector Qamar Abbas and other related Police officers were present on the occasion.

