DIG Operations Visits Police Stations

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 06:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Sajid Kiani on Friday paid a surprise visit to Police Stations Ghalib Market and Gulberg.

He inspected the front desk, reporting and record rooms, lockup and other sections of the police stations besides checking attendance of the staff.

On this occasion, the DIG Operations directed officials to give priority to resolve issuesof people in police stations.

