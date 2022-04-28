UrduPoint.com

DIG Operations Visits Punjab Assembly, Reviews Security Measures

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2022 | 06:21 PM

Strict security arrangements were made by the Lahore Police for the Punjab Assembly session on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Strict security arrangements were made by the Lahore Police for the Punjab Assembly session on Thursday.

More than 1,000 personnel were deployed at the Assembly building.

DIG Operations Lahore Dr Abid Khan visited the Punjab Assembly and reviewed the security arrangements there.

SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansir Feroze, SP City Akhlaqullah were also present.

The DIG directed the officers and personnel on duty to remain alert. The security plan should be fully implemented. Unauthorised persons or vehicles should not be allowed to enter the assembly premises at all.

