DIG Operations visits route of main procession

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :DIG Operation Wing Lahore Dr Muhammad Abid Khan visited the main route of the Youm-e-Ali (RA) procession.

SP City and other security officials also accompanied the DIG. He met the administration of the main procession and discussed security arrangements.

Representatives of the Shia community expressed satisfaction on the planned security arrangements.

According to the security plan, 5,000 officials of the Lahore Police would perform security duty.

Ten SPs, 25 SDPOs, 80 SHOs, 374 upper subordinates would be part of the security team.

As many as 258 streets on the main route of 5km distance would remain closed with barbed wires. Snipers would be deployed on the rooftops on the route. Mobile-phone service would partially be suspended for a specific time period.

Parking arrangements have been made for vehicles. The DIG said that patrolling of Elite Force, Dolphin Squad and PRU will also be ensured in the surroundings of the procession.