DIG Operations visits various Imambarghas to review security measures

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan Tuesday visited various Imambargahs of the city including Karbala Gamay Shah and Ashraf Haideri

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan Tuesday visited various Imambargahs of the city including Karbala Gamay Shah and Ashraf Haideri.

He reviewed security arrangements as well as implementation status of Corona SOPs [standard operating procedures] during majalis and Imambargahs in Muharram-ul-Haram. SPs, DSPs, SHOs and other related officers accompanied him.

Ashfaq Khan also met organisers of Imambargahs and majalis and asked about the security arrangements. He issued directions for foolproof security arrangements at majalis and processions.

The DIG Operations said that implementation of the government directions regarding coronavirus preventive measures should be ensured in collaboration with management of Imambargahs, majalis and peace committees. He said that bunkers have been constructed at the rooftops of Imambargahs, walkthrough gates and CCTV cameras have been installed and metal detectors provided for search purpose of the participants of religious programs of Muharram.

Woman police have been deployed for checking of female participants.

Ashfaq Khan said that physical as well as electronic barriers, barbed wires have also been installed to ensure safety of the participants of main processions.

The Lahore Police will ensure checking of all persons at entry and exit points of the city including bus stands and railway station with the help of participants in Muharram programmes should only be allowed to enter the processions after complete checking and body search by Lahore Police officials as well as volunteers of the community by metal detectors and walk-through gates. Ashfaq Khan visited the majalis and mourning procession at Imambargah Ashraf Haideri Monday night and inspected the security arrangements there. He appreciated the efforts of SP Model Town, DSP and other related officers for conducting majalis and procession in a peaceful manner.

SSP Operations Faisal Shehzad also visited different Imambargahs and majalis to inspect the security arrangements at Najaf bazaar Liaqat Abad, Kotha Pind Faisal Town and Imambargah Shah Najaf Shadman.