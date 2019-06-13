UrduPoint.com
DIG Opreations Visits Gulberg Police Station

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 06:32 PM

DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Thursday visited Gulberg Police Station early Thursday morning and inspected the lockup, barack, front desk, AVLS control room and other sections of the police station

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan on Thursday visited Gulberg Police Station early Thursday morning and inspected the lockup, barack, front desk, AVLS control room and other sections of the police station.

He also checked the attendance of the staff and record of the reporting room, along with cleanliness at the police station. ASP Gulberg Abdul Wahab Khan and SHO Gulberg Muhammad Azhar Khan were present on the occasion.

He directed the police officials to improve their performance and complete the administrative affairs of the police station, along with cleanliness in the early hours of the day. He directed SDPOs and SHOs to remain present in their respective police stations also in the morning to redress the grievances of people.

Ashfaq Khan said that police stations are the face of the department and it should be our top priority to provide justice to people. He said that the police would try its best to improve cleanliness conditions at the police stations under Clean and Green Police Stations campaign.

He said he would continue his surprise visits to police stations to improve "Thana Culture" with an effective monitoring mechanism. The DIG Operations also checked the security arrangements of the commercial banks and business offices at Jail Road and Main Boulevard Gulberg.

He directed the police officers to personally monitor the security arrangements of the commercial banks and other important buildings to ensure their safety.

