UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Orders Disciplinary Action Against 21 Officers

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 07:28 PM

DIG orders disciplinary action against 21 officers

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) have accelerated performance accountability of those police officers serving at police stations and took disciplinary action against 21 investigation officers of a single police zone

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :The Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) have accelerated performance accountability of those police officers serving at police stations and took disciplinary action against 21 investigation officers of a single police zone.

In a meeting held at Rescue 15, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed reviewed the performance of police officers in Sadar Zone and directed to transfer seven investigation officers to other divisions over poor performance and serve show cause notices to 14 others.

SP (Sadar) Muhammad Umar Khan, Sub-Divisional Police Officers, Station House Officers and Investigation Officers of City Zone police were also present in the meeting.

Waqar Uddin Syed ordered to issue show cause notices to 14 investigation officers for not having up to the mark performance while 10 were issued warnings to improve their performance.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed awarded prize and commendation certificates to Assistant Sub-Inspector Saeed for showing good performance.

He also gave deadline of 10 days to all police officers to ensure effective policing and said only those showing good performance would continue to serve at police stations.

Those not showing satisfactory performance would be transferred to other divisions and no laxity would be tolerated, he added.

The DIG (Operations) said that accountability process would remain continue and those showing good performance would be awarded.

He also directed for effective crackdown and operation in the city against drug pushers, bootleggers, proclaimed offenders, court absconders and professionalalm-seekers.

Waqar Uddin Syed said that such meetings would be held in each Police Zone and performance of each police official would be reviewed on merit.

Related Topics

Police Poor All Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Northern batsmen provide flying start against Khyb ..

1 minute ago

International Marine Oil Spill Exercise Barracuda ..

12 minutes ago

Lebanese Minister Hopes to Raise Annual Number of ..

2 minutes ago

Philippines Evacuating 100,000 People as Typhoon A ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court adjourns Justice Qazi Faez Isa's pet ..

2 minutes ago

Egyptian company to build housing units for capita ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.