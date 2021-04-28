DIG orders foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali processions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur zone, Fida Hussain Mastoi Wednesday directed all the SSPs of the Sukkur region to make foolproof security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali (RA) processions in the region.

Presiding over a meeting of SSPs at his office here, the the DIG directed that special security plan be chalked out to provide security in different areas under SOPs, in connection with Youm-e-Ali (RA).

He also directed the SSPs to make security arrangements at the mosques and Imambargahs where people are staying for "Aitkaf" during last ten days of Ramazan.