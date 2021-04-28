UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Orders Foolproof Security Arrangements On Youm-e-Ali Processions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 11:38 PM

DIG orders foolproof security arrangements on Youm-e-Ali processions

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur zone, Fida Hussain Mastoi Wednesday directed all the SSPs of the Sukkur region to make foolproof security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali (RA) processions in the region

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur zone, Fida Hussain Mastoi Wednesday directed all the SSPs of the Sukkur region to make foolproof security arrangements for Youm-e-Ali (RA) processions in the region.

Presiding over a meeting of SSPs at his office here, the the DIG directed that special security plan be chalked out to provide security in different areas under SOPs, in connection with Youm-e-Ali (RA).

He also directed the SSPs to make security arrangements at the mosques and Imambargahs where people are staying for "Aitkaf" during last ten days of Ramazan.

Related Topics

Police Sukkur All

Recent Stories

Caresoft Global joins automotive cluster at Ras Al ..

25 minutes ago

FNC signs MoU with Colombian House of Representati ..

40 minutes ago

Bodour Al Qasimi shares Georgians crowning Tbilisi ..

40 minutes ago

‘1001 ‘1001 Titles’ explores dynamics of cre ..

55 minutes ago

ERC inaugurates majlis of Major General Omar Salem ..

56 minutes ago

Workers need greater protections amidst COVID figh ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.